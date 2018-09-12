Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Police seize 50 bricks of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop on Route 22

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 9:54 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Three Allegheny County residents were arrested by state police Wednesday after troopers found drugs and a gun in a car traveling on Route 22 in Westmoreland, according to court papers.

The vehicle was pulled over in the westbound lanes in Salem Township at 2:15 a.m. for a violation that was not detailed by troopers in arrest papers. Police identified Nicholas Antonio Miller, 30, of Brookline, as the driver and Sabrina Ann Perri, 27, of Mt. Washington and Joseph J. Baughman, 37, of Green Tree, as passengers.

A search of the vehicle turned up about 50 bricks — 2,500 stamp bags — of suspected heroin, 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl and a loaded pistol, police said. All three suspects are accused of drug and conspiracy offenses. Baughman faces an additional count of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $300,000. Bail for the other two suspects was $250,000 each. They are being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Preliminary hearings are set for Oct. 1. None of the suspects had an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

