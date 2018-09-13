Cops: Woman accused in Salem drug bust on Route 22 gave authorities her sister's name

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When troopers on Wednesday arrested a Crafton woman on drug charges in Westmoreland County, she identified herself as her sister to state police, a judge and jail officials, according to court papers.

That led to new charges against Samantina Maria Perri, 29, who is accused of giving authorities a driver’s license that beared identifying information of her sister. Troopers learned of the situation about five hours after Perri appeared before District Judge Jason Buczak and then was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison, state police reported.

A new complaint with the correct name was filed later Wednesday, and Perri was arraigned Thursday.

Her sister, Sabrina Ann Perri, does not have a criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to online court files. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Samantina Perri has a criminal history in Allegheny County, including an arrest warrant for a June case in Bellevue in which she is charged with trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.

State police on Wednesday arrested Samantina Perri after finding drugs and a gun in a car traveling west on Route 22 at 2:15 a.m. Police stopped the car in Salem Township for a violation. Police identified Nicholas Antonio Miller, 30, of Brookline as the driver. Samantina Perri and Joseph J. Baughman, 37, of Green Tree, were identified as passengers.

A search of the vehicle turned up about 50 bricks — 2,500 stamp bags — of suspected heroin, 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl and a loaded pistol, police said. All three suspects are accused of drug and conspiracy offenses. Baughman faces an additional count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and Samantina Perri is additionally charged with false identification to law enforcement.

Bail for Baughman and Samantina Perri was set at $300,000. Bail for Miller was $250,000. They remained in the county jail.

Preliminary hearings are set for Oct. 1. None of the suspects had an attorney listed in online court records.

