Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: Woman accused in Salem drug bust on Route 22 gave authorities her sister's name

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 9:54 a.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

When troopers on Wednesday arrested a Crafton woman on drug charges in Westmoreland County, she identified herself as her sister to state police, a judge and jail officials, according to court papers.

That led to new charges against Samantina Maria Perri, 29, who is accused of giving authorities a driver’s license that beared identifying information of her sister. Troopers learned of the situation about five hours after Perri appeared before District Judge Jason Buczak and then was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison, state police reported.

A new complaint with the correct name was filed later Wednesday, and Perri was arraigned Thursday.

Her sister, Sabrina Ann Perri, does not have a criminal record in Pennsylvania, according to online court files. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Samantina Perri has a criminal history in Allegheny County, including an arrest warrant for a June case in Bellevue in which she is charged with trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.

State police on Wednesday arrested Samantina Perri after finding drugs and a gun in a car traveling west on Route 22 at 2:15 a.m. Police stopped the car in Salem Township for a violation. Police identified Nicholas Antonio Miller, 30, of Brookline as the driver. Samantina Perri and Joseph J. Baughman, 37, of Green Tree, were identified as passengers.

A search of the vehicle turned up about 50 bricks — 2,500 stamp bags — of suspected heroin, 2 ounces of suspected fentanyl and a loaded pistol, police said. All three suspects are accused of drug and conspiracy offenses. Baughman faces an additional count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and Samantina Perri is additionally charged with false identification to law enforcement.

Bail for Baughman and Samantina Perri was set at $300,000. Bail for Miller was $250,000. They remained in the county jail.

Preliminary hearings are set for Oct. 1. None of the suspects had an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
Police seize 50 bricks of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop on Route 22
Three Allegheny County residents were arrested by state police Wednesday after troopers found drugs and a gun in a car traveling on Route 22 in ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me