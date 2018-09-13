Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Police: East Huntingdon man was speeding in 2017 crash that killed Washington Township firefighter

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 12:18 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

An East Huntingdon man allegedly was speeding last year when a truck he was driving slammed into oncoming traffic , killing a Washington Township firefighter and injuring four others, according to state police.

Authorities allege Andrew Davidovich, 21, was traveling at least 63 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He was charged Thursday with homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment and related offenses. He is free on $150,000 unsecured bond.

Troopers said in court papers that Davidovich was driving a Ford F350 south on Route 66 in Washington Township at 3:22 p.m. on June 9, 2017. The truck — with Drew’s Mowing Service written on the side — crossed over the center line and side-swiped a car before colliding with a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Matthew R. Gibbons, 32.

Gibbons was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend and two children ages 4 and 7, who all were passengers in his Jeep, were flown by medical helicopter to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment. The driver of the car was injured, police said.

Davidovich told troopers at the scene that “he didn’t remember” what happened. He was bleeding from the face and nose, police said in a criminal complaint. He was treated at a hospital.

“Davidovich stated he was driving and the next thing he knew, he woke up in a car crash,” police reported.

An Oct. 22 preliminary hearing is set. An attorney listed for him could not immediately be reached.

Gibbons was a first lieutenant with the Washington Township Fire Company and was a former member of Apollo Hose Company #2 Fire Department.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

