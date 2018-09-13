Death of Jeannette teen killed by train ruled accidental

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The death of a Jeannette teen hit and killed by a train last week was ruled an accident, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

Investigators interviewed family and friends of Jonathon Brown, 16, before making the determination, according to deputy coroner John Ackerman.

Brown died from blunt force injuries after being struck by a train while walking east on the track at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 4. A Norfolk Southern conductor and engineer saw him on the tracks near Magee Avenue and Sixth Street. The horn sounded and the train’s brakes were activated, but Brown remained on the tracks, authorities said.

Brown was a sophomore at Adelphoi Village and had an infant son, according to his obituary.

It was the second fatal collision involving a train and pedestrian this summer in Jeannette. Reid J. Gadagno, 21, of Manor died June 22 at the 13th Street rail crossing.

