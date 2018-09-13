Judges acquits North Huntingdon man accused of slashing ex-girlfriend in satanic ritual
Updated 7 hours ago
A Westmoreland County judge on Thursday acquitted a North Huntingdon man accused of assaulting a former girlfriend, who claimed he cut her arm against her wishes as part of a satanic ritual.
Following a non-jury trial, Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio found Kyle A. Parker, 21, not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment. Police arrested him following the Jan. 10 incident at his Brownstown Road home after the woman said he slashed her arm during an argument as she suffered a panic attack.
According to court records, police said Parker used a razor blade to slashthe woman’s arm. She contended that she passed out and found additional razor cuts on one of her legs.
Police said Parker admitted to investigators he used the razor on his then-girlfriend and claimed it was part of a satanic ritual. The woman told police that Parker claimed he “sold her soul to the devil,” according to court records.