Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police probe reported threat at Indiana High School

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

An increased police presence is planned Friday at the Indiana Area School District as a result of an alleged threat of violence against two juveniles, which was revealed to school officials on Thursday morning, state police at Indiana said.

Indiana Area Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said there was a modified lockdown of the high school and junior high school buildings.

School officials contacted police after receiving information of the alleged threat from a junior high school student at about 11 a.m. Thursday, state police said. The families of the two students were contacted and notified of the investigation by state police and Indiana Borough police. Police did not say if the targets of the threat were junior high school students.

The male juvenile who allegedly threatened the two juveniles had been an Indiana Area student and the threat was made sometime between three weeks ago and Sept. 11, state police said. The initial report of the threat had school officials, who were not identified, as the target, police said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me