Police probe reported threat at Indiana High School
Updated 2 hours ago
An increased police presence is planned Friday at the Indiana Area School District as a result of an alleged threat of violence against two juveniles, which was revealed to school officials on Thursday morning, state police at Indiana said.
Indiana Area Superintendent Michael J. Vuckovich said there was a modified lockdown of the high school and junior high school buildings.
School officials contacted police after receiving information of the alleged threat from a junior high school student at about 11 a.m. Thursday, state police said. The families of the two students were contacted and notified of the investigation by state police and Indiana Borough police. Police did not say if the targets of the threat were junior high school students.
The male juvenile who allegedly threatened the two juveniles had been an Indiana Area student and the threat was made sometime between three weeks ago and Sept. 11, state police said. The initial report of the threat had school officials, who were not identified, as the target, police said.