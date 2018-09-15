Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Flooding, pollution, sewage overruns region's 'broken' waterways

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Socks, metal poles, beer cans and baby wipes. That’s not all that washed into Southwest Pennsylvania waterways after heavy rains soaked the region this past week. Local rivers and streams likely swallowed waste from overwhelmed sewage systems and pollution from surface runoff as well.

That’s because much of the region’s infrastructure wasn’t designed with the environment in mind, said Jim Pillsbury, a hydraulic engineer with the Westmoreland Conservation District.

“In the Pittsburgh area, everyone has looked at rivers as having an industrial use,” Pillsbury said, standing near a portion of Jacks Run off Route 119 in South Greensburg.

That section of the stream, which drains a large part of the Sewickley Creek watershed, is enclosed by a concrete retaining wall. It’s surrounded by parking lots. Trees, grass and other greenery — which Pillsbury says would help protect the stream — are absent. With no shade, the water is too warm for fish to survive. Plastic bags and other debris left over from last week’s floods were caught in rocks or entangled fallen branches.

“You have all these indicators that it’s been broken,” Pillsbury said. “The stream is broken.”

A similar story exists about 35 miles west in Pittsburgh’s Frick Park, where Nine Mile Run flows through a section of the park off Braddock Avenue, said Becky Forgrave, a researcher with the University of Pittsburgh Geology and Environmental Science Department, which is researching nitrogen levels in the stream.

Nitrogen ends up in waterways from excess fertilizer in fields, storm and wastewater runoff, and fossil fuels, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Though nitrogen is naturally occurring, too much of it causes algae blooms that could be toxic, killing fish or causing stomach and respiratory illnesses in humans.

After a storm, nitrogen deposits that settled across the landscape wash off into waterways, Forgrave said. Streams and rivers located near combined sewage overflow sites could experience a double-whammy when water levels rise quickly.

Forgrave pointed out a manhole cover next to the stream’s plunge pool, located just off the trail near the Braddock Avenue trail head. Baby wipes and toilet paper stuck around the outside of the cover, likely caught when the lid was pushed up by excess water running through the system just days before, she said.

“People swim in this pool because they think, ‘Oh, it’s water, it must be clean,’” Forgrave said. “But there’s a lot of sewage in there.”

Like most of the region, sewage in Pittsburgh flows through a combined sewer system. About a tenth of an inch of rain in Pittsburgh could cause combined sewer systems in some parts of the city to overflow, said James J. Stitt, manager of sustainability at Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority.

“It’s a single pipe that carries a combination of sanitary sewage from the homes and the stormwater sewage,” Stitt said.

During dry weather, it operates like a normal sewer system: Waste water flows out of homes, into a pipe and is carried to a treatment center. But during rainy weather, Stitt said that system, which is well over 100 years old in some places, can get overwhelmed as rain water with nowhere to go flows in. That’s when manhole covers, like the one near Nine Mile Run in Frick Park, could overflow, he said.

“It’s diluted but still contains raw sewage because the water is all mixed together at that point,” he said. PWSA monitors stormwater discharges, he said.

Steady rain over several days is manageable. But as weather patterns change, the system gets overwhelmed more frequently, Stitt said. For example, this summer has brought several intense, short-duration, high-volume storms. That water has nowhere to go as it runs over paved streets and buildings.

“That’s devastating to our system,” Stitt said.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

Tricia Dougherty, operations and communications manager for the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, takes measurement, including temperature, salinity and p, at the Nine Mile Run stream in Frick Park on Sept. 12, 2018.
Tricia Dougherty, operations and communications manager for the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, takes measurement, including temperature, salinity and p, at the Nine Mile Run stream in Frick Park on Sept. 12, 2018.
Lindsey-Rose Flowers, restoration stewardship coordinator with the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, collects water samples at the Nine Mile Run stream on Sept. 12, 2018. The samples will be sent to a lab to be tested for bacteria and other pollutants.
Lindsey-Rose Flowers, restoration stewardship coordinator with the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, collects water samples at the Nine Mile Run stream on Sept. 12, 2018. The samples will be sent to a lab to be tested for bacteria and other pollutants.
Lindsey-Rose Flowers, restoration stewardship coordinator with the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, and Tricia Dougherty, operations and communications manager, record test results Wednesday at the Nine Mile Run stream in Frick Park.
Lindsey-Rose Flowers, restoration stewardship coordinator with the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, and Tricia Dougherty, operations and communications manager, record test results Wednesday at the Nine Mile Run stream in Frick Park.
Becky Forgrave, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh Department of Geology and Environmental Science, measures the depth of Nine Mile Run in Frick Park near the Braddock Ave. trail head on Sept. 12, 2018.
Becky Forgrave, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh Department of Geology and Environmental Science, measures the depth of Nine Mile Run in Frick Park near the Braddock Ave. trail head on Sept. 12, 2018.
Tricia Dougherty, operations and communications manager for the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, takes measurements, including temperature, salinity and pH, at the Nine Mile Run stream in Frick Park on Sept. 12, 2018.
Tricia Dougherty, operations and communications manager for the Nine Mile Run Watershed Association, takes measurements, including temperature, salinity and pH, at the Nine Mile Run stream in Frick Park on Sept. 12, 2018.
Debris from recent flooding along Jacks Run along Route 119 in South Greensburg on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Debris from recent flooding along Jacks Run along Route 119 in South Greensburg on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Jim Pillsbury of the Westmoreland Conservation District talks about water quality, stream health and recent flooding Friday while standing along Jacks Run off Route 119 in South Greensburg.
Jim Pillsbury of the Westmoreland Conservation District talks about water quality, stream health and recent flooding Friday while standing along Jacks Run off Route 119 in South Greensburg.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me