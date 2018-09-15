Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Belle Vernon used-car dealer, Greensburg accomplice sentenced for tax fraud

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
A Belle Vernon man and Greensburg woman were convicted Friday for hiding income from used-car dealerships from the Internal Revenue Service
A Belle Vernon man and Greensburg woman were convicted Friday for hiding income from used-car dealerships from the Internal Revenue Service

Updated 4 hours ago

A Belle Vernon man and a Greensburg woman who operated a string of used car dealerships in Greensburg, Latrobe and McKeesport were sentenced Friday by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for under-reporting revenues by more than $2.7 million over four years.

Robert Richards, of Belle Vernon, was sentenced to four years’ probation after his conviction on one count of filing a false income tax return.

Jennifer Morrison, of Greensburg, was sentenced to two years’ probation on a conviction of conspiracy to defraud.

According to court documents, between January 2006 and April 2010, Richards hid his income from the Internal Revenue Service by placing his dealerships and more than 30 business-related bank accounts in the names of nominee owners, who have technical legal ownership but are not true beneficiaries.

One of those nominee owners was Morrison, prosecutors said, who worked with Richards to funnel more than $1 million in gross business receipts through nominee accounts.

In 2001, Richards and Morrison were charged by state police for failing to turn in titles, fees and registration paperwork for more than 85 vehicles sold at a used car lot in McKeesport.

As part of this latest conviction, they have been ordered to jointly pay nearly $142,000 in restitution.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me