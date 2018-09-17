Public meeting Wednesday for South Greensburg comprehensive plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The second of three public meetings about the creation of South Greensburg’s comprehensive plan is set for Wednesday.

Participants at the 6 p.m. gathering at the borough building will be led through a series of exercises designed to help with the visioning process.

Community members first met in August and identified factors that could impact the borough’s future over the next 10 years, including a declining and aging population, decrease in the housing stock and an uptick in employment in local industries, according to a news release.

Residents identified four critical issues: blight, quality parks and recreation facilities, roads and infrastructure and investment in Broad Street and a community center.

The $20,000 comprehensive plan is being completed by officials from Westmoreland County Department of Planning and Development.

Advance registration is not required, but to do so, click here . The plan could be formally adopted in the beginning of 2019.

