Westmoreland happenings - Sept. 20 and beyond

Classes/programs

• Joan Chambers Concert Series presents Scottish folk band, North Sea Gas at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Pitt Greensburg’s Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Hall, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield. Details: 724-836-7741.

• Local historian Cassandra Vivian of Mt. Pleasant will lead the discussion about the Morewood Massacre, which was part of the strike of 1891 and the strike of 1894, which caused the death of J. H. Paddock, Frick’s chief engineer, in a program at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Connellsville Canteen, 131 W. Crawford Ave. Details: 724-542-4949 or cassandra.vivian@gmail.com.

• The Center for Political and Economic Thought of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government will host a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 with a presentation by professor Christopher Coyne in the Fred M. Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity. His talk is titled “Tyranny Comes Home: The Domestic Fate of U.S. Militarism.” Details: marybeth.mcconahey@stvincent.edu.

• Dinner with a superhero is planned 5:30- 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Penn-Trafford High School, Route 130, Harrison City.After dinner, an open swim will be available from 7-8 p.m. in the high school pool. Each child will get a gift bag and goodies. Cost: $19 for children and $10 for adult residents; for non-residents, $27 per child and $18 per adult. Details: 724-744-2171 or ptarc.org.

• Westmoreland County Community College is offering a variety of online and classroom-based continuing education courses starting in late September. Details: 724-925-4000 or westmoreland.edu/coned.

Fundraisers

• The annual used book sale to benefit the YWCA of Westmoreland County Literacy Program will be held 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday in Westmoreland Mall, off Route 30, east of Greensburg. Details: 724-834-9390.

• The Herminie Fall Car and Truck Cruise and Bike Show, along with food booths and entertainment, will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Sewickley Avenue, starting at the Herminie Fire Hall. Registration: $10 or $8 in advance. Details: 412-558-1013.

• White Valley AMVETS is hosting a cash bash with doors opening at 1 p.m. and drawings 2-6 p.m. Saturday at 2100 Carolina St., Export. Cost: $30 and includes food and beverages. There will be raffles, 50/50 and door prizes. For tickets: 412-818-1233 or 724-454-0978.

• Norwin Chamber of Commerce will hold an OktCHAMBERfest, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 27 in Quinn Brewing, Banco Business Park, North Huntingdon. Cost: $20 includes, commemorative glass, refreshments and raffle ticket. This event to support the Norwin Chamber’s Scholarship Fund. Tickets: 724-863-0888.

• Greensburg-Jeannette Women in NAACP Fashion Show and Luncheon is planned for 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center, 100 Ramada Inn Drive, Hempfield. Event will feature vendors, basket auction, disc jockey and door prizes. Tickets: $40 or $10 for children 10 and under, no tickets sold at the door. Details: 724-691-2925.

Special events

• Murrysville Export Democratic Club will hold its annual fall picnic 1-5 p.m., Sunday at Townsend Park in Murrysville. Registered Democrats from Murrysville and Export are invited to meet candidates and neighbors. Those attending are asked to bring a dish, with surnames ending in A-M bringing a salad or side dish, and surnames ending in N-Z bringing a dessert. The event is BYOB; the club will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, water and soda. There is no cost to attend. Details: MurrysvilleDemocrats.org.

• The annual Paint Out event will be held Sept. 27-29 in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, off Route 711 south of Ligonier. The event concludes with a wet sale at the museum 1-4 p.m., Sept. 30. The Paint Out participation fee is $30 with $500 in cash prizes. Details: 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org.

Church events

• Haluski and pirohy will be sold 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Byzantine Church, 7 Second St., Herminie.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee. Information: 724-836-4970.