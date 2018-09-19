Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Club news - Sept. 20 and beyond

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Christmas in Salem Crossroads Pilgrimage, a “walking journey to Bethlehem,” tells the story of the first Christmas portrayed by actors from local churches and communities.
Lillian DeDomenic | For Trib Total Media
Thursday

• Golden Dome Knitting Guild, 7 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg; program: creating an invisible join. Details: 724-836-6323.

Tuesday

• Antiques Study Group of the Greensburg College Club, 1:30 p.m., Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg. Members will display samples of their first collection with Barbara Kennedy as coordinator; refreshments will be served; dues are $10.

• Mt. Pleasant Area Garden Club, 7 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Center for Active Adults, 424 Washington St., light refreshments will be served. New members and guests welcome.

• The Christmas at Salem Crossroads Pilgrimage board, 6:30 p.m. Delmont Public Library, 77 Greensburg St. Meetings are open to the public; however, only board members are able to vote. Details: DelmontPilgrimage.com.

