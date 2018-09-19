Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe foundation awards district $150K for equipment, programs

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 3:24 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A nonprofit foundation dedicated to enriching the education of Greater Latrobe students has contributed more than $150,000 in grants to the district for the 2018-19 school year.

Sets of iPads for a media center in each of the district’s elementary schools and a new trailer for transporting high school marching band instruments are among items the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation has provided through is annual fund campaign.

The trailer can be towed by a pickup truck and has been fitted with racks to hold instruments, foundation President Julie Jones told the school board Tuesday. The band previously hauled its equipment in a food service truck.

“It was like a Jenga game getting things in and out,” Jones said.

The foundation also supplied more than $13,000 worth of equipment and materials for students with special needs, available in a designated room at each elementary school. Those items were obtained with proceeds from the annual GOAL Magazine golf outing at Ligonier Country Club and a donation from the local McFeely-Rogers Foundation.

Additionally, the foundation funded professional development training for junior high teachers and helped install new digital signs throughout district schools.

The foundation approved $12,000 in grants to support classroom projects developed by district educators. Those awards drew upon the Dr. and Mrs. William D. Stavisky Fund and Celebrate Innovation funding.

Ongoing funding efforts include $26,000 in annual scholarships for graduating seniors and more than $10,000 in scholarships for senior high students taking college-level courses through dual enrollment agreements with area institutions.

With additional funding from the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, GLPIEF has provided nearly $25,000 in cultural programs for grades K-12, including assemblies, field trips and artist visits.

Its Wildcat Emergency Fund last school year distributed over $10,000 to help students in need, including those who could not pay a field trip fee.

“We are looking for people to join our development committee,” Jones said. “We’re working on a signature event for next year.”

For more information, visit glpief.org .

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

