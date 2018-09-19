Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

State audit shows Ligonier Valley School District is owed $17K

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education owes Ligonier Valley School District $17,325, according to an audit conducted by the state Auditor General’s office.

The district under reported the number of students relying on school district transportation to get to nonpublic and charter schools during the 2012-13 through 2015-16 school years, the audit revealed.

Public school districts provide transportation to students residing in the district but who attend nonpublic or charter schools and are reimbursed $385 per student from the state, according to the audit.

Over that four-year period, the district did not report 45 nonpublic and charter school students relying on district transportation. The district’s director of transportation, who started in the position during the 2012-13 school year, was not aware of the correct reporting guidelines, according to a district statement included in the audit findings.

Now, the district each year will reconcile bus rosters and transportation requests, according to the district statement. In addition, the assistant principal at RK Mellon Elementary School will be designated to review transportation data before it is submitted to the state Department of Education.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

