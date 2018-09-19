Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Seton Hill gallery to host fiber arts exhibit

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 10:21 a.m.

The Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh is taking its show on the road to Seton Hill University.

The university’s Harlan Gallery located in the Seton Hill Arts Center, 205 West Otterman St., Greensburg, will host Inspired! – a juried exhibit featuring the works of members of the Fiberarts Guild of Pittsburgh, Sept. 23-Oct. 18.

An opening reception will be held Sept. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. The reception and show are free and open to the public.

The exhibit will feature 43 works by 34 artists. The show, juried by New York mixed media artist Jeanne Beck, serves as an opportunity for fiber artists to share their work while honoring the influences that motivate their creative practice.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.

