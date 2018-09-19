Greensburg man who hit woman with car in Hempfield plaza sentenced to jail
Updated 5 hours ago
A Greensburg man who hit a woman with his car at a Hempfield shopping plaza in April was sentenced Wednesday to three to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Seth Michael Vanderella, 26, pleaded guilty to accidents involving injury, reckless endangerment and summary violations. He was ordered to spend a year on probation following the prison term.
Vanderella admitted Wednesday to driving onto the sidewalk of Greengate East Plaza at 4:30 p.m. on April 26 and hitting a woman, seriously injuring her. He fled west on Route 30.
A witness near the Play It Again Sports store got the license plate number on Vanderella’s Hyundai Elantra. The victim was treated or multiple broken bones and bruises, police said.
Vanderella has been jailed since the incident. He was ordered to pay $900 in fines on the summary offenses.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.