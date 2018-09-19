Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg man who hit woman with car in Hempfield plaza sentenced to jail

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Greensburg man who hit a woman with his car at a Hempfield shopping plaza in April was sentenced Wednesday to three to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Seth Michael Vanderella, 26, pleaded guilty to accidents involving injury, reckless endangerment and summary violations. He was ordered to spend a year on probation following the prison term.

Vanderella admitted Wednesday to driving onto the sidewalk of Greengate East Plaza at 4:30 p.m. on April 26 and hitting a woman, seriously injuring her. He fled west on Route 30.

A witness near the Play It Again Sports store got the license plate number on Vanderella’s Hyundai Elantra. The victim was treated or multiple broken bones and bruises, police said.

Vanderella has been jailed since the incident. He was ordered to pay $900 in fines on the summary offenses.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me