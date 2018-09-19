Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg man whose neck tattoo foiled fake ID gets up to 4 years in prison

Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
A Greensburg man whose neck tattoo foiled his plan to give police a fake name will spend two to four years in state prison.

Chad M. Stitch, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession with intent to deliver and false identification to law enforcement. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced him to prison.

Police arrested Stitch in July after he was pulled over in a car suspected to be involved in a drug deal.

A witness reported an apparent drug deal July 4 along South Main Street in Greensburg and officers caught up to the suspected vehicle close to the Cedar Street exit of Route 30, police said. Stitch identified himself as “Chad Majors,” but a city policeman — who had arrested Stitch in 2012 — called his bluff.

The suspect had his last name tattooed on his neck, police said. They seized about 40 bags of suspected heroin, 23 Ecstasy tablets, marijuana and $180.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

