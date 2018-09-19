Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Road slides could cost North Huntingdon $1 million

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
Section of Haywood Road in North Huntingdon reduced to one lane because of landslide.Section of Haywood Road in North Huntingdon reduced to one lane because of landslide.
Section of Haywood Road in North Huntingdon reduced to one lane because of landslide.Section of Haywood Road in North Huntingdon reduced to one lane because of landslide.

Updated 43 minutes ago

Hillsides, caused by heavy rains, have collapsed some North Huntingdon roads and repair costs could be close to $1 million this year, township officials said.

A slide that carried a section of Haywood Road down a hill overlooking Route 993 in late February and early March, could cost about $661,000 to repair, based on estimates from township engineers, township Manager Jeff Silka told commissioners last week.

The section of Haywood Road, just west of Trafford, has slide in two sections, compounding the problem. The slide has reduced the roadway to one lane in those areas.

The first landslide was about 100 feet long and a second one, about 500 feet from the first, has grown, Robert Robinson, a consulting engineer with KLH Engineers, told commissioners this summer. The stability of the slope was “marginal,” with open fissures, he said.

A third slide along Haywood Road, above Route 993, closed a portion of Route 993 for several hours June 11. That slide occurred after heavy storms and flooding June 10.

The North Huntingdon commissioners could authorize advertising for bids to repair Haywood Road when the board meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The bids could be opened in October, Silka said.

To pay for the project, Silka has proposed tapping into the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, which offers municipalities 10-year loans at no interest rate. North Huntingdon could use money from its annual state liquid fuels fund to make the annual payments, or take it from the general fund, Silka said.

North Huntingdon also has slides along Frog and Liberty roads that will require extensive repairs, said Richard Albert, public works director.

It could cost between $200,000 and $300,000 to repair those two roads.

Soil had to be hauled away from Pine Hollow Road and Mt. View Drive, where the slides covered the roadways, Albert said.

.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me