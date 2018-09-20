North Huntingdon debates ex-chief's suit settlement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The ink may be dried on North Huntingdon’s $600,000 settlement of the federal lawsuit filed by a former police chief, but the debate over the township’s decision two years ago to fire him and the appropriateness of the settlement remains fresh in the minds of some township officials.

Bruce Dice, township attorney, suggested that the township should not have any comment on the settlement with Andrew Lisiecki that was announced on Sept. 6, other than Dice’s brief statement on Wednesday emphasizing the liability insurer paid the bulk of the settlement and made the decision to settle the suit.

“The document (settlement) speaks for itself,” Dice said.

The township paid a $20,000 deductible as part of its insurance policy with National Casualty Co., Jeff Silka, township manager, revealed in response to a Right to Know request.

But, commissioners current and former weighed in, reopening a bitter divide on the board.

Commissioner Zachary Haigis, board president, who opposed Lisiecki’s firing by the four-member majority in September 2016, said he still does not know why three current commissioners - David Herold, Anthony Martino and Darryl Bertaini — and former commissioner Mike Faccenda Jr., wanted to fire Lisiecki.

Haigis told the audience to hold those commissioners responsible and vote them out of office.

Commissioner Duane Kucera, a retired police officer, said he predicted at the time the township would pay a six-figure or seven-figure settlement to Lisiecki.

Former commissioner Richard Gray, who had opposed the firing, reiterated that Dice had told the commissioners in an executive session prior to the firing that Lisiecki would sue the townshp and the chief would be paid “a lot of money.”

Gray predicted the insurance company will recoup the money through higher premiums.

Bertani, who made the motion to fire Lisiecki, said he stands behind his decision to fire the former chief, who was hired in 2012. Bertaini said he received legal advice from both Dice and his law partner, Craig Alexander, before seeking Lisiecki’s dismissal.

“Everything was on the up and up,” Bertani said.

Bertani said he was not deposed in the lawsuit, or he would have provided the attorneys with three pages of reasons for the firing.

Martino said he also was not deposed, but believes the department is “100 percent better” than it had been.

In a surprise appearance, Lisiecki came into the room during the commissioners’ meeting, gave Juliana Morgan, a township secretary, an envelope containing some papers, and left just as quickly.

Silka said after the meeting he had not seen the document from Lisiecki and could not comment on it, or whether it would be made public.

Outside the meeting room, Lisiecki said it was obvious to the insurer after deposing himself, former manager John Shepherd and Herold, that he was wrongfully terminated. That’s why, Lisiecki said, he was offered the settlement.

“They did not have a case,” Lisiecki said.

Lisiecki said the termination letter from Shepherd clearly stated he was “fired for no reason.”

Lisiecki is a school police officer in the West Mifflin Area School District.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.