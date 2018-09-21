Sale of bar, kitchen, other items slated at shuttered Croatian club in Yukon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The last remnants of the 100-plus-year-old Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 432, in Yukon will be going up for sale next week.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29, bar, kitchen, food serving items and Christmas decorations will go on sale at the two-story, white block building at 109 Union St. in the South Huntingdon Township village.

“We have a three-door refrigerator, a smaller refrigerator, a cash register, old tools, stove, a fryer-ventilation system, bar stools, some old block windows, plates, many bar supplies, a digital ticker-tape … You could say we have a little bit of everything,” club President Michaelene Nohavicka said.

The club closed its doors in June after much deliberation among its dwindling members.

Nohavicka and her husband, John, of West Newton, were able to resurrect the lodge building honoring the area’s Croatian immigrant heritage in the early 2000s, but it continued to have funding and membership troubles.

The club actually dates back to the early 1900s, Nohavicka said. As the Croatian immigrant families blended in with the American culture and children moved away, the once-thriving Croatian club fell on hard times.

In the early 1900s, club officials said the ground floor of the original building had the bar and showers where mine workers often “cleaned off the grime and cleared it out of their throats before heading home.”

Nohavicka said the the club’s liquor license is for sale, but is limited to another fraternal or charitable organization in Westmoreland County, and the building is also for sale.

“We’ve had a few people interested in the building since June, but so far no takers. And the liquor license is difficult to sell because its limited to selling to another fraternal or charitable organization in Westmoreland County,” Nohavicka said.

The club is seeking $39,900 for the building, she said.

“We miss our club. But we’re still a fraternal lodge with members and have monthly meetings,” Nohavicka said.

With revenues generated from sales, Nohavicka said the club hopes to pay off its debts and also continue holding monthly picnics with Pittsburgh-area tamburitza bands and possibly create a scholarship.

Though the club reported 135 members late last year, most lived out of the area.

Persons interested in the liquor license and/or building can contact Nohavicka at 724-872-7495 or Realtor Mark Miscovich at 724=925-2323 or 724-834-2424.

