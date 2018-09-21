Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Sale of bar, kitchen, other items slated at shuttered Croatian club in Yukon

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Dave Waryanka (left) watches as Michaelene Nohavicka, president of CFU Lodge 432 in Yukon, makes stuffed cabbage in the Croatian Club in Yukon in November 2017.
Dave Waryanka (left) watches as Michaelene Nohavicka, president of CFU Lodge 432 in Yukon, makes stuffed cabbage in the Croatian Club in Yukon in November 2017.

Updated 10 hours ago

The last remnants of the 100-plus-year-old Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 432, in Yukon will be going up for sale next week.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29, bar, kitchen, food serving items and Christmas decorations will go on sale at the two-story, white block building at 109 Union St. in the South Huntingdon Township village.

“We have a three-door refrigerator, a smaller refrigerator, a cash register, old tools, stove, a fryer-ventilation system, bar stools, some old block windows, plates, many bar supplies, a digital ticker-tape … You could say we have a little bit of everything,” club President Michaelene Nohavicka said.

The club closed its doors in June after much deliberation among its dwindling members.

Nohavicka and her husband, John, of West Newton, were able to resurrect the lodge building honoring the area’s Croatian immigrant heritage in the early 2000s, but it continued to have funding and membership troubles.

The club actually dates back to the early 1900s, Nohavicka said. As the Croatian immigrant families blended in with the American culture and children moved away, the once-thriving Croatian club fell on hard times.

In the early 1900s, club officials said the ground floor of the original building had the bar and showers where mine workers often “cleaned off the grime and cleared it out of their throats before heading home.”

Nohavicka said the the club’s liquor license is for sale, but is limited to another fraternal or charitable organization in Westmoreland County, and the building is also for sale.

“We’ve had a few people interested in the building since June, but so far no takers. And the liquor license is difficult to sell because its limited to selling to another fraternal or charitable organization in Westmoreland County,” Nohavicka said.

The club is seeking $39,900 for the building, she said.

“We miss our club. But we’re still a fraternal lodge with members and have monthly meetings,” Nohavicka said.

With revenues generated from sales, Nohavicka said the club hopes to pay off its debts and also continue holding monthly picnics with Pittsburgh-area tamburitza bands and possibly create a scholarship.

Though the club reported 135 members late last year, most lived out of the area.

Persons interested in the liquor license and/or building can contact Nohavicka at 724-872-7495 or Realtor Mark Miscovich at 724=925-2323 or 724-834-2424.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me