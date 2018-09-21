Westmoreland marriage license applications - Sept. 23
These marriage licenses were filed with the Westmoreland County Register of Wills:
Jared Evan Shoemaker and Megan Elizabeth Green, both of Lower Burrell.
Matthew Aaron White and Leah Marie Fontana, both of Greensburg.
Matthew Blair Henderson and Brittany Nicole Foster, both of Greensburg.
Brian Charles Lowe and Susan Marie Dattalo, both of Trafford.
Anthony Scott Borsuk and Mary Kathryn Hicks, both of Greensburg.
Arturo Hernandez Garcia and Lindsay Marie Klein, both of Latrobe.
Troy Allen Klepsky and Melanie Dawn Stewart, both of Scottdale.
Shane William Whitehead and Chelsi Joshalin Ferri, both of Bradenville.
James Allen McElroy and Kerriann Larko, both of New Kenisngton.
Raymond John Blackham of Butler and Mary Anne Kreitzburg of Murrysville.
Elijah Ryan Eshenbaugh and Katlyne Caroline Aughenbaugh, both of New Kensington.
David John Popola and Tamara Michelle Haitz, both of Ligonier.
Chad Joseph Cole and Tiffany Suzanna Klosky, both of Tarrs.
Samuel Thomas Chapman and Alexis Elizabeth Deleo, both of North Huntingdon.
Brennan Michael Wright of Apollo and Alexandria Lee Hazen of Pittsburgh.
Robert Kenneth Baloga and Jessica Leigh Landish, both of West Newton.
Sean James Rounds of Latrobe and Katherine Elizabeth Lawrence of Pleasant Unity.
Drew Stevenson Guffey and Kara Sue Crist, both of Milliken, Colo.
Christopher John Busch and Jamie Lyn Brighenti, both of Greensburg.
Mark B Albers and Mary Carmel Curiale, both of Pittsburgh.
Karl Louis Seman and Shana Tiffany Marie Kightlinger, both of Greensburg.
David Arnold Miscampbell of North Huntingdon and Shelley Nye Brandt of Greensburg.
Daniel Joseph Blissman and Colleen Michelle Conley, both of Greensburg.
Carl Steven Miller and Jayna Beth Baker, both of Jeannette.
Joshua Dean Pollino and Amber Dawn Staley, both of Lower Burrell.
Brian Scott Majeran and Erin Colleen Gray, both of Pittsburgh.
John Adam Ulishney of Latrobe and Christina Marie Casino of Greensburg.
Andrew Robert Tray and Cori Joy Shepler, both of Irwin.
Charles William Porter and Allison Louise Mignogna, both of Belle Vernon.
Daniel Edward Driskill and Stephanie Lee Rush, both of Monroeville.
Andrew Jay Minnick and Katie Susanne Buehner, both of Frostburg, Md.
Matthew Ryan Novack and Holly Laurel Ann Malec-Demshick, both of Monessen.
Paul Richard MacPherson and Nicole Leigh Byers, both of Irwin.
Aaron James Manderino and Cheyenne Autumn Moore, both of Monessen.
Travis Wellington Rose and Victoria Hope Jeffery, both of Latrobe.
Michael Adam Kish and Brittany Patricia Palatas, both of North Huntingdon.
Christopher Michael Primozic and Kelley Ann McCloskey, both of Apollo.
Jacob Matthew Spencer and Ashley Lauren Schmidt, both of Rostraver Township.
Russel James Baldt and Lisa Marie Sachs, both of Murrysville.
Christian Alexander Kuchar and Rebecca Elizabeth Leonard, both of Jeannette.