Westmoreland

Crosswalk work around Ligonier Diamond Park means weekend detour

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
The Ligonier Diamond Park remains under construction, but borough officials are confident it will be ready for a celebration and dedication on Oct. 5.
State Route 711 around the Ligonier Diamond will be closed to traffic this weekend as workers finish the park’s renovation, including new cement crosswalks.

A detour will take traffic one block away from the Diamond from Friday evening through late Sunday night, said Paul Fry, borough director of public works.

“It’s the same detour we use for Fort Ligonier Days,” he said.

Fry said the Diamond Park Renaissance Project is still on schedule for completion for the start of Fort Ligonier Days on Oct. 12.

“It’s down to crunch time the next week or two,” Fry said. “We’re getting there. We’ve made huge progress in the last couple weeks.”

Borough officials broke ground on the $3.5 million project in January, but construction did not begin in earnest until April.

In addition to new trees and landscaping, the project includes an overhaul of the historic Diamond Park bandstand, replacement of underground utilities, a snow melt system, upgrades to the sound and light systems, security cameras, new sidewalks and new curbs.

A grand opening celebration and dedication is scheduled for 3-9 p.m. Oct. 5 on the Diamond.

