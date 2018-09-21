Roads to close in Jeannette, Penn Township for construction projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Portions of North Fourth Street in Jeannette and Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Township are expected to close to traffic for road construction beginning the first week of October.

Fourth Street will be closed to replace a bridge across Bull Run. The work is expected to wrap up in early November, weather permitting.

A detour for cars will follow East Gaskill Avenue, 14th Street and Route 130. Trucks will be detoured along Oakford Park and Sheridan roads and Route 130.

The bridge is one of 558 in the state that are being replaced through a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. The private partners have agreed to finance, design and replace the bridges and then maintain them for 25 years.

Pleasant Valley Road is slated to close between Route 130 and Seanor Road for two weeks, beginning Oct. 1. Crews will reconstruct the road and shoulders and will work on traffic signals.

The project will cover a shorter section of the road than a previously announced closure, which would have extended to Snyder Road. The marked detour will use portions of Harrison City-Export Road and Route 22.