Bedford County widow sues Excela Latrobe for husband's 2016 death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Bedford County woman on Friday sued Excela Health Latrobe hospital for the 2016 death of her husband.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims Larry G. Cooper, of Schellsburg, died hours after being improperly diagnosed and treated during a brief visit to the health center. Cooper died at Latrobe Regional Health and Rehabilitation Center, a facility for older people with chronic health conditions or injuries that require long-term care.

The four-count lawsuit — filed in Westmoreland County by his wife, Ruby G. Cooper — claims medical staff at the Latrobe hospital did not take a proper medical history and failed to conduct an appropriate physical exam during a trip to the emergency room on Nov. 5, 2016.

According to the lawsuit, Larry Cooper was not prescribed the proper pain-relieving medication and was discharged after few hours and returned to the rehab center. He died hours later, according to the lawsuit.

Cooper, according to the lawsuit, came to the hospital with a clogged a nasogastric tube and leg pain.

Officials with Excela Health could not be reached for comment. Also named as defendants in the lawsuit are Dr. David G. Weinberg and Westmoreland Emergency Medical Specialists.