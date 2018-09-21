Westmoreland happenings - Sept. 24 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Classes/programs

• Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St.:

— Book, bake and craft sale, begins Monday .

— Lap-sit with Mrs. Rose up to age 3, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

— Story Hour for ages 3-5, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday .

— Crochet/knit, 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

— Drop off nonperishable food donations at the library through Thursday.

• McKenna Center for Active Adults, 971 Old Salem Road, Greensburg:

— Piano lessons, Mondays.

— 2:15 p.m. Tuesday , UPMC Health Choices.

— 11:45 a.m., Clear Captions or 1 p.m. flea market auction, Wednesday.

— 11:30 a.m. Friday , Bethlen Communities fall prevention.

— 6-9 p.m. Saturday , Super bingo; cost: $20.

Details: 724-837-8832.

— Evening with Edgar Allan Poe at the Library, Oct. 6, beginning with dinner at 5:30 p.m., Poe appears at 6 p.m.; Tickets: $25, $20 for association member, or $15 for show only. Must purchase tickets in advance.

— Anime Club, 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning in October.

Details: 724-547-3850.

• Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Galley, history dinner theater, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity. Tickets: $65, $35 for students and $25 for children. Reservations: 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org.

• Legend of Sleepy Hollow with master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, 744 Walzer Way, Unity. Cost: $5. Hot apple cider and seasonal snacks will be served.

Fundraisers

• Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary will host $5 jewelry sale from Masquerade Jewelry, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

• Wildlife Works, a local nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation organization, fundraising dance, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Kecksburg Fire Hall. Cost: $25, include sdinner, disc jockey, basket raffles, silent auction, 50/50 and door prizes. Tickets: 724-925-6862 or wildlifeworksinc.org.

Open house

• Undergraduate open houses, 9 a.m. Saturday , Oct. 27, Nov 10, California University of Pennsylvania, 250 University Ave., Details: 724-938-440 4 or calu.edu/admissions/visit.

Special events

• Friday Evening Music Club of Greensburg recital, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pitt-Greensburg Campana Chapel, 150 Finoli Drive. Admission: free for members; others may make a donation. Reception will follow. Details: 724-837-5474 or fridayeveningmusicclub.org.

• Harvest festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 30, Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, Route 403, Dilltown. Event will feature artisans and vendors. Details: 814-446-6465 or dillweedinc.com.

Trips

• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in North Huntingdon hosts Christmas bus trip Dec. 15 to Heinz Hall for the Pittsburgh Symphony’s Holiday Pops show and dinner at the Grand Concourse Restaurant. Cost: $124, includes bus, show tickets, dinner and gratuities. Reservations: 412-751-6283.

Church events

• Open house, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday for an after-school program “Grow,” 4-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday Oct. 10-April 10 for children in grades K-5, New Stanton Church, 612 S. Center Ave. Cost: $30 for entire program. Bus transportation provided by Stanwood Elementary, Southmoreland Elementary and Primary Center. Details: 724-925-9339 or emily@newstantonchurch.com.

• Meals served:

— Spaghetti dinner, 4-7 p.m. Thursday , First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin. Cost: $8 or $4 for children. Details: 724-863-0430.

— Polish platter (homemade pierogies, cabbage roll and halushki), 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish social hall, 353 Bridgeport Road, Mt. Pleasant.

– Pig roast, 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday , Center Bethel Church of God, 428 Ruffsdale-Alverton Road, Alverton. Other food will be available. Cost: $10, children 10 and under accompanied with parent eat free. Details: 724-887-8956.

• Yard sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church, corner of Atlantic and Cleveland avenues, Manor. General bag sale at 1 p.m., building 2, bag sale 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (clothing, shoes. accessories only). Bake sale and refreshments will be available.

• Westmoreland County Operation Christmas Child packing party, 11 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Chapel, 430 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 724-744-3151.

• Anointing mass, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. James Parish, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria.

• Pet blessing, 2:30 p.m. Sept 30, Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Hempfield. Animals will receive an individual blessing. Details: 724-837-7327.

