Ligonier Highland Games underway, continue Sunday
Updated 14 minutes ago
Idlewild Park this weekend hosted the Ligonier Highland Games, its annual event in its 60th year and now a two-day affair.
Competitors come not only from around the region but the country and even Canada, organizers say.
Events include traditional Celtic athletics and contemporary Celtic/Scottish/Irish music.
The lineup includes entertainers, seminars and workshops on Scottish history and music, and presentations and cooking demos by the Scottish Chef. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday in Pavilion E1 at the park.
The Ligonier Highland Games is an all-volunteer organization and the main fundraiser for the Clan Donald Educational and Charitable Trust, which has granted more than $200,000 in scholarships in the past 60 years, according to organizers.
The Games started in 1959 as a Scottish picnic at Kennywood Park and moved to Idlewild Park in 1968.