Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland City resident was driven to help others

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

For Ross Walton, serving his community was a family affair.

He spent his life volunteering at Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church and a host of local nonprofits, and whenever he was tasked with helping out at an event, he’d bring his wife and kids along.

“We inherited his energy,” said his daughter, the Rev. Diane Wiley.

Mr. Walton was a problem solver, committed to his faith, and dedicated to helping his community.

“He had a great deal of energy all his life, and continued, up until two weeks ago, to keep a schedule that younger folks might not be able to keep,” Wiley said. “He was dedicated to the bigger picture of what’s important in life.”

Ross F. Walton Jr., 93, of North Huntingdon died Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in UPMC East hospital, Monroeville.

He was born July 11, 1925, a son of the late Ross F. Sr. and Edna (Hoak) Walton.

Mr. Walton graduated from Norwin High School in 1943, served in the Army, and graduated from Duff’s Business School.

He was an entrepreneur who took on several careers over his life — owner of R&H Screw Machine Co., the Walton Insurance Agency and Walton Real Estate.

“He was able to multitask in ways that many of us find difficult,” said his wife, Audrey Walton. “He liked to have a lot of things going on.”

At church, he was the organist for 70 years and a member of the trustee board. He also served on the board of the national Primitive Methodist Church and as chairman of its foundation.

He and his wife would travel to churches across the country to help out.

He was active in many local organizations, including the Bethel Park Masonic Lodge and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh, Manor American Legion, the Manor Volunteer Fire Department and Syria Temple.

He was on the board of Manor Bank, president of the Norwin Chamber of Commerce, and longtime organizer of the Norwin Community Picnic.

He was generous and hardworking, a combination of traits which made him a serial volunteer.

“He was rewarded in this life by being a servant,” his daughter said.

In his limited free time he enjoyed woodworking.

When he found something he liked to build, he would create dozens of copies. Once he filled his basement with more than 30 birdhouses.

“One Christmas every acquaintance that I had got a birdhouse,” his daughter said.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey (Carr) Walton; his children the Rev. Diane Wiley of Irwin, and Franklin J. Walton and his wife, Callie Herzog, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and three grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by internment in Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Westmoreland City, PA 15692. For online condolences, visit snyder funeralservices.com.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me