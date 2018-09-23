Westmoreland City resident was driven to help others

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Ross Walton, serving his community was a family affair.

He spent his life volunteering at Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church and a host of local nonprofits, and whenever he was tasked with helping out at an event, he’d bring his wife and kids along.

“We inherited his energy,” said his daughter, the Rev. Diane Wiley.

Mr. Walton was a problem solver, committed to his faith, and dedicated to helping his community.

“He had a great deal of energy all his life, and continued, up until two weeks ago, to keep a schedule that younger folks might not be able to keep,” Wiley said. “He was dedicated to the bigger picture of what’s important in life.”

Ross F. Walton Jr., 93, of North Huntingdon died Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in UPMC East hospital, Monroeville.

He was born July 11, 1925, a son of the late Ross F. Sr. and Edna (Hoak) Walton.

Mr. Walton graduated from Norwin High School in 1943, served in the Army, and graduated from Duff’s Business School.

He was an entrepreneur who took on several careers over his life — owner of R&H Screw Machine Co., the Walton Insurance Agency and Walton Real Estate.

“He was able to multitask in ways that many of us find difficult,” said his wife, Audrey Walton. “He liked to have a lot of things going on.”

At church, he was the organist for 70 years and a member of the trustee board. He also served on the board of the national Primitive Methodist Church and as chairman of its foundation.

He and his wife would travel to churches across the country to help out.

He was active in many local organizations, including the Bethel Park Masonic Lodge and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Pittsburgh, Manor American Legion, the Manor Volunteer Fire Department and Syria Temple.

He was on the board of Manor Bank, president of the Norwin Chamber of Commerce, and longtime organizer of the Norwin Community Picnic.

He was generous and hardworking, a combination of traits which made him a serial volunteer.

“He was rewarded in this life by being a servant,” his daughter said.

In his limited free time he enjoyed woodworking.

When he found something he liked to build, he would create dozens of copies. Once he filled his basement with more than 30 birdhouses.

“One Christmas every acquaintance that I had got a birdhouse,” his daughter said.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey (Carr) Walton; his children the Rev. Diane Wiley of Irwin, and Franklin J. Walton and his wife, Callie Herzog, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and three grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by internment in Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church, P.O. Box 147, Westmoreland City, PA 15692. For online condolences, visit snyder funeralservices.com.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.