Westmoreland

Greensburg Craft Beer Week returns for 2nd year

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
Jesse Brocious (left) and Ian Morris (right) jockey for position at the Trike and Chug event at Olde Spitefire Grille Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, hosted by Rotary Westmoreland as part of Greensburg Craft Beer Week.
Joanne Rock (left) and Danielle Brickner chug beers as their teammates prepare them for the next leg of the tricycle relay at the Trike and Chug event at Olde Spitefire Grille Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, hosted by Rotary Westmoreland as part of Greensburg Craft Beer Week.
Sindy Diaz careens around a curve at the Trike and Chug event at Olde Spitefire Grille Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, hosted by Rotary Westmoreland as part of Greensburg Craft Beer Week.
At Greensburg Craft Beer Week, you can get beer paired with just about anything, like barbecue, pastries, pole dancing and tricycle racing.

Michael Reese of the Rotary of Westmoreland masterminded that last one. He organized the Trike and Chug event that saw full grown adults — often in costumes — racing kid-size tricycles against each other on the patio at Olde Spitfire Grille in South Greensburg after drinking a can of beer as fast as they can.

“We just figured out that people love acting like goofballs,” Reese said. “Big people on little bikes is funny.”

The event raised money to buy adaptive bikes for children with disabilities.

It was held Saturday, one of dozens of boozy activities planned for Greensburg Craft Beer Week, which continues through Sunday.

“This year we have a lot more unique events,” said Jessica Hickey, who founded the nonprofit Downtown Greensburg Project and Greensburg Craft Beer Week.

The event is in its second year, and has grown significantly as more businesses and organizations get on board with their own beer-infused offerings.

“I think the region is — to use a pun — so thirsty for that kind of interaction,” Reese said. “It provides a structure to say, ‘go enjoy the resources right in your own backyard.’ And it worked for us.”

Hickey said the week was created as a celebration of the growing local beer scene.

“I think it’s really just getting people out and enjoying craft beer,” she said.

The week features 18 breweries, mostly local, though none from within the city of Greensburg, which doesn’t have any.

Hickey hinted that might be changing soon, but for now the closest thing is All Saints Brewing Co., located just over the border in Hempfield.

All Saints hosted the first of the week’s signature events: the “Home Brew and Chill” competition at which attendees sampled beers from local home brewers and voted for their favorites.

Ashley Kertes, executive director of the Greensburg Community Development Corp., said the week is a great way to highlight the city’s businesses.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to showcase all of the city’s assets,” she said. “It allows residents and people from outside the area to experience Greensburg.”

The week is defined by a spirit of collaboration between brewers, restaurants, organizers and businesses, Hickey said.

“Having those businesses working with bars and restaurants really makes it unique,” she said.

Greensburg Craft Beer Week wraps up 2 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Brewing with its second signature event, Brewers Double Dare, which pit local brewers against each other in beer trivia, “slimy” physical challenges and an obstacle course.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

