Cops: Jeannette man accused of rape, threats

A 46-year-old Jeannette man on Monday remained in the Westmoreland County Prison on accusations that he raped a woman over the weekend and held her against her will.

Richard C. Bankosh Jr. was arraigned before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, terroristic threats and false imprisonment filed by city police. DeMarchis ordered Bankosh held in the county jail after he failed to post $250,000 bail.

The female told police that that she was raped by Bankosh and a second man, who has not been charged, inside a residence located in the 1300 block of Penn Avenue.

Patrolman Bryan DeFelice reported in court papers that he was called to a residence on South 12th Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, where a woman inside the residence “crying and shaking” and directed him to a van parked outside that was being driven by Bankosh.

According to DeFelice, the woman said Bankosh wouldn’t let her leave after the alleged assaults. She agreed to accompany him as he “was driving around looking for booze and the (alleged) victim suggested stopping at a relative’s home,” where police were summoned.

“The (alleged) victim stated that she was afraid to get away because (Bankosh) stated he would kill her … and she was now his girlfriend,” DeFelice reported.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 4 before DeMarchis.

