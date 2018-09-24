Westmoreland County Prison seeking to hire 7 corrections officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hiring seven new corrections officers by the holidays tops the wish list for Westmoreland County Prison officials.

Warden John Walton said the jail is down 11 guards, and he hopes to add to the staff by the end of the year.

A recent interview process, which includes an agility test, netted only four qualified candidates. Officials looked through 50 to 60 applications and picked out about 45 that were appropriate, Walton said. Of those, 22 people confirmed they could attend an interview but only 10 candidates showed up.

Corrections officers are in charge of processing new inmates, monitoring inmate activity and maintaining security. In August, the jail held an average of about 650 inmates a day, Walton said.

There are 114 full-time corrections officers and 30 part-timers currently.

All new officers start out as part-time hires. They will make about $16 an hour.

Another round of agility tests and interviews could take place next week. Walton said he received a packet with several new applicants on Monday.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or an equivalent. If hired, they must take a course at the state Department of Corrections Training Academy in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.

Applicants can contact the county human resources department at 724-830-3780 or apply online at at the county’s job portal .

