Westmoreland

Fire Prevention Day dedicated to memory of former Greensburg fire chief

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 11:30 p.m.
This year’s Fire Prevention Day at Westmoreland Mall will be dedicated to the memory of former Greensburg Fire Chief Ed Hutchinson, photographed at Hutchinson & Gunter in Greensburg on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review
Updated 15 hours ago

Firefighters from Hempfield, Greensburg, South Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg will join together next month for the 23rd annual Fire Prevention Day at the Westmoreland Mall.

Fire Prevention Day will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 9, at the mall, 5256 Route 30 in Hempfield.

The evening will include equipment displays, live demonstrations, a children’s fire house, fire extinguisher training and more.

The event will be dedicated to the memory of former Greensburg Fire Chief Ed “Hutch” Hutchinson, who served as chief from 1953 to 2016. Hutchinson died earlier this year, in April.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

