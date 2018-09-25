UPS to hire nearly 800 seasonal workers at New Stanton
UPS expects to hire nearly 800 seasonal employees in the New Stanton area to support an anticipated spike in holiday packages from November through January, the company announced.
Nationally, UPS expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal employees.
Full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers – have been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS. Chief Executive Officer David Abney and other members of the company’s senior leadership team started their UPS careers as part-time workers, the company said.
Wages for drivers of tractor-trailers and package cars start at $18.75 per hour. Hourly pay starts at $14 for package handlers and at $10.35 for driver helpers.
The New Stanton Hub is located at 521 N. Center Ave.
Applicants must apply online at UPSjobs.com .
