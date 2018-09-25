Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
Westmoreland

Cops: Greensburg woman beaten, robbed over unpaid debt

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 12:57 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

A Greensburg woman told police that two women beat and robbed her Monday over a debt she allegedly owed one of her assailants for a public assistance card.

City police charged Penny Davis, 59, and Charlene A. Leak, 50, both of Greensburg, with robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving stolen property in connection with the incident at the victim’s Euclid Avenue residence. Both were arraigned Tuesday.

The victim, Juanita Newhouse, required medical treatment at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg following the assault, Patrolman Justin Scalzo reported in court documents.

Scalzo reported that Newhouse, 45, came to the police station Monday afternoon to report that she was asleep at her home when she was awakened by two people forcibly entering through the front door. Newhouse told Scalzo that Davis and Leak went to her second-floor bedroom, where they allegedly assaulted her and fled with a cellphone, according to court documents.

“Newhouse stated that she offered to buy Leak’s public assistance card off her on Sept. 22 … but she was assaulted because she never paid Leak the money,” Scalzo wrote.

Police arrested Davis and Leak on Monday at Leak’s residence on South Maple Avenue. Scalzo said both women admitted they assaulted the victim because she “owed her money.”

Davis and Leak were ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after they failed to post $5,000 and $2,500 bond, respectively. Flanigan scheduled a preliminary hearing for the women on Oct. 4.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

