Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
Westmoreland

Rally planned Saturday for missing Unity woman Cassandra Gross

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Cassandra Gross of Unity has been missing since April.
Submitted
Cassandra Gross of Unity has been missing since April.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Family and friends of Cassandra Gross plan to gather for a rally Saturday, nearly six months since the Unity woman went missing.

They will be selling bracelets with “Bring Cassie Home” on them to raise money for billboards, banners and yard signs with her picture that have popped up around the area.

“We’re just trying to call attention to the fact that Cassie’s still missing, it’s going to be six months soon,” said Emily Kelly, a family friend.

Gross, who would have turned 52 in May, was last seen April 7. Her parents reported her missing on April 9 and her blind and diabetic dog, Baxter, was found that day alone in the Beatty Crossroads area.

The next day, her burned red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was spotted by Norfolk Southern employees in a wooded area along train tracks near Twin Lakes Park.

Her mother Kathe Gross has passed along several tips she’s gotten this summer on to state police, but she is frustrated that they haven’t found her. Family and friends are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cassandra Gross’ whereabouts and her mother has been accepting information by phone at 724-539-9553. Tipsters can remain confidential.

“I want the cops to search for her,” Kathe Gross said. “She’s being swept under the rug.”

In the days after Gross’ vehicle was found, state police were seen searching two Unity properties owned by Thomas G. Stanko, 48, who is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on unrelated charges. One of those properties abuts Unity Cemetery on White Fence Lane, where his mother lives.

Searchers have twice been seen in the cemetery area this summer, but troopers regularly work on the case out of the public eye, said Trooper Steve Limani.

“Every day we have worked on finding her,” he said.

The rally will begin at 2 p.m. in the Rusbosin Furniture parking lot on Route 30 in Unity across from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Anyone is welcome.

The last several months have not gotten any easier for Kathe Gross and her husband, who both are battling cancer.

“We want her found before anything happens to us,” she said. “I just hope that a lot of people still remember and come out and show their support, but it’s time that the cops do something.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me