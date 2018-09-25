Rally planned Saturday for missing Unity woman Cassandra Gross

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Family and friends of Cassandra Gross plan to gather for a rally Saturday, nearly six months since the Unity woman went missing.

They will be selling bracelets with “Bring Cassie Home” on them to raise money for billboards, banners and yard signs with her picture that have popped up around the area.

“We’re just trying to call attention to the fact that Cassie’s still missing, it’s going to be six months soon,” said Emily Kelly, a family friend.

Gross, who would have turned 52 in May, was last seen April 7. Her parents reported her missing on April 9 and her blind and diabetic dog, Baxter, was found that day alone in the Beatty Crossroads area.

The next day, her burned red 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander was spotted by Norfolk Southern employees in a wooded area along train tracks near Twin Lakes Park.

Her mother Kathe Gross has passed along several tips she’s gotten this summer on to state police, but she is frustrated that they haven’t found her. Family and friends are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Cassandra Gross’ whereabouts and her mother has been accepting information by phone at 724-539-9553. Tipsters can remain confidential.

“I want the cops to search for her,” Kathe Gross said. “She’s being swept under the rug.”

In the days after Gross’ vehicle was found, state police were seen searching two Unity properties owned by Thomas G. Stanko, 48, who is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on unrelated charges. One of those properties abuts Unity Cemetery on White Fence Lane, where his mother lives.

Searchers have twice been seen in the cemetery area this summer, but troopers regularly work on the case out of the public eye, said Trooper Steve Limani.

“Every day we have worked on finding her,” he said.

The rally will begin at 2 p.m. in the Rusbosin Furniture parking lot on Route 30 in Unity across from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Anyone is welcome.

The last several months have not gotten any easier for Kathe Gross and her husband, who both are battling cancer.

“We want her found before anything happens to us,” she said. “I just hope that a lot of people still remember and come out and show their support, but it’s time that the cops do something.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.