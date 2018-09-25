Penn-Trafford teachers may strike over contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford’s 3,800 students could find themselves caught in a teachers strike “sooner rather than later,” because of a disputed tentative agreement, the teachers’ union president said Tuesday.

Penn-Trafford’s teachers union could call for a strike as early as the end of the week, said Shaun Rinier, president of the 250-member Penn-Trafford Education, on Tuesday following a membership meeting.

While the membership previously authorized the union officers to call a strike, it must give the school district a 48-hour notice before walking off the job, Rinier said.

Penn-Trafford Superintendent Matthew Harris declined to comment Tuesday, saying he had not heard from Rinier.

The teachers, who are working under an extension of the four-year pact that expired on June 30, planned to vote on a six-year tentative agreement on Thursday, but that has been cancelled, Rinier said.

“We had everything in place to take a vote,” Rinier said.

Rinier said the union is opposed to the final draft of the agreement reached on Aug. 1, that would prevent teachers already on the first level of the 17-step salary scale, from advancing to another level this school year. Rinier said the union did not discover that contract language until recently and he could not remember any discussion of that clause during negotiations. If there was discussion, the details were not made clear, Rinier said.

“That’s non-negotiable,” Rinier said.”That’s an issue worth going on strike for.”

A negotiation session is scheduled for Monday and “we are looking into having (salary) step movement,” Harris said.

Nick Petrucci, president of the Penn-Trafford School Board, declined comment, saying he had not been involved in the negotiations.

The framework for the tentative agreement — the salaries and benefits — would give teachers an average annual raise of about three percent in the six years, Rinier said. Teachers on the first step of the salary scale receive approximately $43,000 and those on the 17th step are paid about $90,000, Rinier said.

In order to save the district money, Rinier said the union had proposed offering teachers an early retirement incentive for the end of the 2017-2018 school year, but that was not accepted.

