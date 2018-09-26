Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Diversity Coalition plans 4 town hall events

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 8:03 a.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

A town hall series of four panel discussions about how to build inclusive communities through youth are set to begin next week in Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland Diversity Coalition will hold the sessions as part of its mission to promote an atmosphere of unity and understanding while making the area welcoming to all residents.

The series — The Hearts and Minds of Our Youth: How to Build Strong, Inclusive and Welcoming Communities — will kick off Tuesday at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Center. County Commissioner Gina Cerilli will serve as moderator.

The next three will be held:

• Wednesday at Westmoreland County Community College, Commissioners Hall Amphitheater, with moderator Chad Amond, president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce.

• Oct. 9 at Jeannette American Legion, with moderator Angela Aldous, co-founder of Voice of Westmoreland.

• Oct. 16 at Penn State - New Kensington, with moderator Yasmin Ray, office of the registrar at the campus.

All of the sessions will be held 5:30-8 p.m.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me