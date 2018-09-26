Westmoreland Diversity Coalition plans 4 town hall events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A town hall series of four panel discussions about how to build inclusive communities through youth are set to begin next week in Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland Diversity Coalition will hold the sessions as part of its mission to promote an atmosphere of unity and understanding while making the area welcoming to all residents.

The series — The Hearts and Minds of Our Youth: How to Build Strong, Inclusive and Welcoming Communities — will kick off Tuesday at Saint Vincent College’s Fred Rogers Center. County Commissioner Gina Cerilli will serve as moderator.

The next three will be held:

• Wednesday at Westmoreland County Community College, Commissioners Hall Amphitheater, with moderator Chad Amond, president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce.

• Oct. 9 at Jeannette American Legion, with moderator Angela Aldous, co-founder of Voice of Westmoreland.

• Oct. 16 at Penn State - New Kensington, with moderator Yasmin Ray, office of the registrar at the campus.

All of the sessions will be held 5:30-8 p.m.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.