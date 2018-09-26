Oct. 3 lecture at Saint Vincent College to focus on Mexican immigration
Karen E. Richman, a specialist on Mexican immigration, will give the annual Hesburgh Lecture at Saint Vincent College on Oct. 3.
Richman, director of Undergraduate Academic Programs, Institute for Latino Studies, University of Notre Dame, will speak on “Immigrants, Social Investments and Social Capital: A Mexican Immigrant Case Study” at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the college’s Fred Rogers Center.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
This is the fourth year that the Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown has partnered with Saint Vincent College to offer the Hesburgh Lecture. The lecture series, hosted by Notre Dame clubs throughout the country, is inspired by the late Fr. Theodore Hesburgh.
A cultural anthropologist, Richman specializes in immigration, culture and religion in Haitian and Mexican transnational communities. She has authored numerous articles and book chapters on Haitian and Mexican migration, religion, savings, work, language and music.
