Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Oct. 3 lecture at Saint Vincent College to focus on Mexican immigration

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Saint Vincent Basilica on the campus of Saint Vincent College.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Saint Vincent Basilica on the campus of Saint Vincent College.

Updated 11 hours ago

Karen E. Richman, a specialist on Mexican immigration, will give the annual Hesburgh Lecture at Saint Vincent College on Oct. 3.

Richman, director of Undergraduate Academic Programs, Institute for Latino Studies, University of Notre Dame, will speak on “Immigrants, Social Investments and Social Capital: A Mexican Immigrant Case Study” at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the college’s Fred Rogers Center.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

This is the fourth year that the Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown has partnered with Saint Vincent College to offer the Hesburgh Lecture. The lecture series, hosted by Notre Dame clubs throughout the country, is inspired by the late Fr. Theodore Hesburgh.

A cultural anthropologist, Richman specializes in immigration, culture and religion in Haitian and Mexican transnational communities. She has authored numerous articles and book chapters on Haitian and Mexican migration, religion, savings, work, language and music.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me