Westmoreland

Cops: Salem Township man jailed on $100K bond for alleged rapes and sexual assault

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

A Salem Township man was jailed Wednesday after state police arrested him for allegedly raping two women during an Aug. 2 party at his home and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2017.

Dylan T. McRoberts, 21, was arraigned on two counts each of of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, criminal attempt and indecent assault and a single count of rape of an unconscious victim in connection with the allegations stemming from the August party.

McRoberts also is charged with statutory sexual assault of a minor for allegedly assaulting a teenager at his Slickville residence in September 2017. The charge with the minor was filed after the victim made a complaint to ChildLine, a 24-hour, state-operated hotline for reporting child abuse, according to court papers filed by Trooper James Daggett of the Kiski station.

McRoberts was arraigned before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak and ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond.

The two adult victims, who are friends, claimed they were both sexually assaulted by McRoberts during the party at his Winetown Road residence, Daggett reported.

Both adult victims sought assistance last month from the Blackburn Center and then filed a formal complaint with police, according to court documents.

The teenage victim told Daggett in an interview that she met McRoberts at the Slickville Centennial Celebration in August 2017 and the pair exchanged cell numbers.

“McRoberts told the victim then that he was 16-years-old. The victim related that she then told McRoberts she was 13-years-old,” Daggett reported.

In September 2017, the victim told police that McRoberts invited her to his home “to hang out” and she was sexually assaulted, Daggett reported.

Buczak scheduled preliminary hearings on the cases for Oct. 15.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

