Rogers Productions CEO to speak at Latrobe chamber dinner

Paul Siefken, president and chief executive officer of Fred Rogers Productions, will be the keynote speaker Oct. 22 at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 73rd Annual Dinner and Award Celebration.

Held at the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity, the event will begin with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Siefkin worked with the Cartoon Network and PBS before moving to Pittsburgh-based Fred Rogers Productions. Founded by Rogers, the late Latrobe native and iconic children’s television host, the company strives to provide quality educational programming for children.

The chamber will present awards to honor an outstanding volunteer, a nonprofit organization and local businesses. Determined by a committee in previous years, this year’s awards were informed by nominations from chamber members.

“It’s one more way to have the membership get involved,” said Jerry Supko, chamber board chairman. “Membership input could well open the nominations to someone we may have overlooked.”

Tim Bates, business analyst at the Saint Vincent College Small Business Development Center, will be recognized as the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year. Longtime chairman of the chamber’s educational committee, Bates has worked at the development center since 2000 and also has donated time for leadership and community activities.

The Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Westmoreland will receive the chamber’s nonprofit award, given to an organization that promotes development or exemplifies service in the community. CASA is a group of trained volunteers from all walks of life who research the best interests of children involved in Family Court proceedings and make recommendations for meeting their needs while they await permanent placement.

Since 2006, CASA of Westmoreland has provided support for more than 300 area foster children.

This year’s Small Business Award will be presented to Rusbosin Furniture, a family-owned Latrobe business that opened its doors in 1963. The award recognizes a local company that demonstrates exceptional business practices and community involvement.

The Community Service Award honors an organization or individual for making contributions of time, talent and resources to the community without expecting compensation. This year’s award will go to the Quatrini Rafferty law firm.

Past recipients of the award include Rogers, local golfing legend Arnold Palmer, several locally based foundations and the City of Latrobe.

Tickets to the dinner cost $100 per person. For more information, contact the chamber at info@gllv.org or 724-537-2671.

