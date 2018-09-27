Troopers seeking identity of suspects in tire thefts at Hempfield Township shopping center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Greensburg are asking the public’s help identifying four people they want to question in connection with the thefts of tires from cars parked in the Greengate Centre parking lot in Hempfield Township early Monday.

Police Thursday released surveillance photographs of suspects taken from video cameras inside the Walmart store. Police and area tow truck operators report there have been a rash of about one-half dozen tire thefts off of parked cars in the parking area of the shopping plaza during the past two weeks.

According to Trooper Kalin Gerhard, the four suspects, including one woman, were photographed on security cameras entering the Walmart store early Monday. Gerhard reported that the suspects were in the parking lot at the nearby Starbucks restaurant when they discovered their blue sedan, an unknown type model, had a flat tire.

“It appears they then started to rip off tires of cars parked around the parking lot,” Trooper Steve Limani said.

Police allege the suspects also entered the Walmart, where they allegedly stole a car tire from the auto department plus an electric dirt bike.

Gerhard reported the suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a tire off a Kia Forte between 5 and 8 a.m. that was parked near the Panera Bread, plus a rear tire off a red Ford Focus that was parked in the same vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone state police at (724) 832-3288.

