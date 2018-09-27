Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg store clerk wanted for allegedly selling pain pills

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Greensburg Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a former clerk at a downtown gas station-convenience store who was allegedly selling painkillers while he was working.

Police are seeking John Potter, 35, of Greensburg, on charges of possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a controlled drug buy of painkillers by a confidential informant on Aug. 22 at the Sunoco station on the 300 block of West Otterman Street.

According to the complaint filed by patrolman Garret McNamara, he received a tip from an informant that Potter was illegally selling prescription painkillers when he worked behind the counter at the convenience store.

On Aug. 22, city police provided the informant with $250 to make a purchase of pills while Potter was working at the store.

McNamara reported that officers watched at various locations in the vicinity as the informant was dropped off at the gas station, went in and returned with 48 Vicodin pills, a prescription painkiller. The charges were recently filed after the state police laboratory in Hempfield confirmed the pills contained hydrocodone.

Authorities indicated that Potter no longer works at the store.

The arrest warrant was issued by District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

