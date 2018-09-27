Westmoreland Housing Authority to buy property in Sewickley Twp., OKs $20 million annual budget
The Westmoreland County Housing Authority plans to buy an 11-unit apartment complex in Sewickley Township.
The agency’s board this week authorized administrators to spend up to $180,000 for the Apelatt Apartments, a low-income housing complex that features three- and four-bedroom units on Rye Road. It is adjacent to another building owned by the housing authority.
“This will expand our public housing portfolio, and we feel this is a critical strategy for our agency in the long term,” said Michael Washowich, the authority’s executive director.
The authority owns and operates 38 housing communities.
Board members also approved a $20 million operating budget for the agency’s public housing programs for the fiscal year beginning in October. Officials said the budget includes no major changes from the current budget. Federal subsidies account for about 85 percent of the authority’s annual spending.
