Trafford man pleads guilty to assaulting police officer

A Trafford man who was arrested for breaking into the home of his former girlfriend last year will serve up to six years in prison for assaulting a police officer.

Daniel Joseph Schubert Jr., 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of aggravated assault and other offenses in connection with an incident on Aug. 17, 2017, in which police said he used a ladder to climb onto a porch and break in through a bedroom window at a North Huntingdon home.

According to court records, Schubert’s former girlfriend claimed she awoke from a nap in her upstairs bedroom and found him standing over her bed, holding her telephone and complaining about their recent breakup.

Police said that during a search of the home later that night, they discovered Schubert hiding in an attic closet, covered with bags of clothes. When they attempted to arrest him, he tried to flee and knocked two officers to the ground. One of the officers sustained a shoulder injury during the altercation, police said.

In court on Thursday, Schubert was sentenced by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to serve three to six years in prison and an additional two years of probation.

