Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library hires new director

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 11:36 a.m.
Jamie Falo, Greensburg Hempfield Area Library’s new director.
Jamie Falo, Greensburg Hempfield Area Library’s new director.

Updated 7 hours ago

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library has chosen its next director, and board members say they’re hopeful she will last longer than the last one.

Jamie Falo has been director at the Murrysville Community Library since 2011. She’ll take over in Greensburg in early November. She will replace Casey Sirochman, who the library board let go in May for undisclosed reasons after seven months on the job.

“The board 100 percent just wants stability for this library,” said board member Mallory Reese, who led the search committee. “I think this is definitely a long term play for the board.”

Falo said she’s excited to get started.

“I’m hoping to explore new, innovative ideas, and maybe initiate opportunities for new programming,” she said.

Falo started in the library business in 2000 as an aide at Mt. Pleasant library.

She became director there two years later, then in 2011 did a short stint as a circulation clerk for Westmoreland County Community College before becoming Murrysville’s director.

When Greensburg Hempfield Area Library started its search, she saw it as an opportunity to advance her career at a bigger library, she said.

Greensburg Hempfield had 17,206 cardholders in 2015, the most recent year for which countywide data is available. That’s about double the size of Murrysville.

Reese said board members were impressed by Falo’s 18 years of library experience and her fundraising savvy.

“She’s a very experienced fundraiser,” Reese said. “She appreciates the value of every donor, but she also understands the importance of looking kind of from 10,000 feet up at what the library needs to move forward.”

The library’s financial future has been tenuous for years. It sought new revenue in a tax referendum last year, but that failed in four of six municipalities.

Falo was chosen from among 8 candidates.

“The whole search committee at the end of her interview was just completely sold,” Reese said.

Falo said she plans to meet with board members soon so she can hit the ground running.

The ongoing challenge at Greensburg Hempfield, and all libraries, is convincing skeptics that the library still has value.

“We have to just try to keep relevance,” she said. “You hear people say ‘the library is a dinosaur.’ We’re much, much, much more.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me