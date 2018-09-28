Brewery coming to downtown Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg will soon have a craft beer to call its own for the first time in more than eight years. Invisible Man Brewing plans to open a downtown brewery and taproom sometime next spring or summer.

The brewery is owned by Danny Victor, Stephanie Victor, Sean McLaughlin and brewer Ted Mellors.

The Victors own Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street.

“That’s actually our passion, beer,” Stephanie Victor said. “We wanted to get involved in making our own concoctions, and cool things.”

Invisible Man has a location lined up, but the owners are not ready to say where.

Stephanie Victor said it will be close to the county courthouse on Main Street.

In the meantime, Invisible Man will hold tastings leading up to the opening.

The brewery announced its existence with its first tasting Sunday at a “Home Brew and Chill” event at All Saints Brewing Company in Hempfield, part of Greensburg Craft Beer Week. It debuted its “Dark Side of the Moon” blackberry wit, “Science for Saison” and “Saturday Morning Cartoons” peanut butter milk stout.

There has not been a brewery in the city of Greensburg since Red Star Brewery at the Greensburg Train Station closed in 2010.

All Saints is located just over the city border.

McLaughlin said he thinks Invisible Man could help make Greensburg more of a destination.

“A brewery brings great walking traffic into the city,” he said.

He’s a Greensburg native, and he said he’s excited to open a business in his hometown.

“I always dreamed of opening up a bar and restaurant here,” he said.

Stephanie Victor described the taproom as a community gathering space that’s kid and pet friendly.

The brewing equipment will be located in the basement, leaving plenty of room upstairs for events, she said.

It will not have a kitchen, but McLaughlin said they hope to work with food trucks and local restaurants to provide snacks for patrons.

The name “Invisible Man” comes from Mellors’ admiration of the H.G. Wells novel, but it also describes what his role will be at the brewery, working unseen in the basement, Stephanie Victor said.

“He’ll be the man behind the mask, the invisible man,” she said.

Invisible Man plans to produce a wide variety of beers, McLaughlin said.

“Our brewer, Ted, has a vast knowledge of beers in many different varieties,” he said.

Invisible Man beers will be available at the brewery and at Hugo’s.

The owners plan to eventually expand it to other local bars and restaurants, and possibly introduce canned and bottles beer, but McLaughlin said they intend to start small and grow gradually.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.