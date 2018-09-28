Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Judiciary committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh nomination to full Senate 
Westmoreland

Brewery coming to downtown Greensburg

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 3:27 p.m.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Greensburg will soon have a craft beer to call its own for the first time in more than eight years. Invisible Man Brewing plans to open a downtown brewery and taproom sometime next spring or summer.

The brewery is owned by Danny Victor, Stephanie Victor, Sean McLaughlin and brewer Ted Mellons.

The Victors own Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street.

“That’s actually our passion, beer,” Stephanie Victor said. “We wanted to get involved in making our own concoctions, and cool things.”

Invisible Man has a location lined up, but the owners are not ready to say where.

Stephanie Victor said it will be close to the county courthouse on Main Street.

In the meantime, Invisible Man will hold tastings leading up to the opening.

The brewery announced its existence with its first tasting Sunday at a “Home Brew and Chill” event at All Saints Brewing Company in Hempfield, part of Greensburg Craft Beer Week. It debuted its “Dark Side of the Moon” blackberry wit, “Science for Saison” and “Saturday Morning Cartoons” peanut butter milk stout.

There has not been a brewery in the city of Greensburg since Red Star Brewery at the Greensburg Train Station closed in 2010.

All Saints is located just over the city border.

McLaughlin said he thinks Invisible Man could help make Greensburg more of a destination.

“A brewery brings great walking traffic into the city,” he said.

He’s a Greensburg native, and he said he’s excited to open a business in his hometown.

“I always dreamed of opening up a bar and restaurant here,” he said.

Stephanie Victor described the taproom as a community gathering space that’s kid and pet friendly.

The brewing equipment will be located in the basement, leaving plenty of room upstairs for events, she said.

It will not have a kitchen, but McLaughlin said they hope to work with food trucks and local restaurants to provide snacks for patrons.

The name “Invisible Man” comes from Mellon’s admiration of the Ralph Ellison novel, but it also describes what his role will be at the brewery, working unseen in the basement, Stephanie Victor said.

“He’ll be the man behind the mask, the invisible man,” she said.

Invisible Man plans to produce a wide variety of beers, McLaughlin said.

“Our brewer, Ted, has a vast knowledge of beers in many different varieties,” he said.

Invisible Man beers will be available at the brewery and at Hugo’s.

The owners plan to eventually expand it to other local bars and restaurants, and possibly introduce canned and bottles beer, but McLaughlin said they intend to start small and grow gradually.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me