Westmoreland

Indiana man charged with assault, burglary

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 8:21 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

An Indiana Borough man was jailed after he allegedly went on a six-hour crime spree on Sept. 18, during which police say he assaulted a woman and stole cash, gift cards and vehicle keys while burglarizing two businesses.

Harold L. Filler Jr. 46, was identified as the suspected burglar while state police from Indiana said they were investigating the reported assault of a 34-year-old woman on South Third Street in White Township, at about 11:10 a.m. Sept. 18.

During that investigation, police said they saw money, wet boots and clothing that resembled the clothing worn by the man suspected of burglarizing the IPA Motors on Oakland Avenue in White Township at about 5 a.m. A stolen key also was recovered from the residence where the assault occurred and it fit one of the vehicles at the used car dealership, IPA Motors, police said.

The burglary at IPA Motors that was caught on surveillance video occurred at about 5 a.m. when a window was broken and a lock box, cash, vehicle keys and gifts cards were stolen. The suspect is believed to have attempted to steal two vehicles.

Renaissance Stylists, also on the same block of Oakland Avenue, was burglarized when the rear door was forced open and $300 was taken from that business, police said.

Filler was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment in connection with the assault on the woman. He was charged with burglary, theft, attempted theft, criminal mischief and trespass in connection with the theft at IPA Motors. Filler faces charges of burglary, theft, trespass and criminal mischief in connection with the Renaissance burglary.

Filler was arraigned on Sept. 18 before Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl and placed in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bond, pending a preliminary hearing before Haberl on Wednesday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

