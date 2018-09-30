Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland happenings: Week of Oct. 1 and beyond

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Jessica Kadie-Barclay, CEO of West Overton Village and Museums, stands outside the Overton Stock Farm, where a future whiskey distillery and rental venue are under construction.
Classes/programs

• West Overton Village and Museums hosts second hands-on DIY History, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14. Cost: $5, or $15 for families; 109 W. Overton Road, near Scottdale. Details: 724-887-7910, ext. 1001.

• “Picture This at the Library” with artist Jusitn Hicks, a joint venture between the Greensburg Art Center and the Greensburg-Hempfield Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave.; Monday-Nov. 19, with a reception 6-8 p.m. Oct. 12 . Details: 412-558-0810 or sovyak@comcast.net or 412-558-0810.

• Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave.:

— Dads Matter program, presented by Private Industry Council, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Oct. 3. Money will be provided for every session attended as well as a completion bonus. Registration: 724-836-2600 or hmstellato@privateindustry council.com.

— 10-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays beginning Oct. 2, Story Hour for ages 3-5.

— 6 p.m. Tuesday , Spooky Storytime for ages 6-9

— 1o a.m., Wednesdays beginning Oct. 3, Storytime for 2s.

— 10-10:30 a.m., Thursdays beginning Oct. 4, Baby Lapsit for ages 6 months to 2 years.

— 10 a.m. Saturday, Fairytale forest for ages 3-5.

Details: 724-837-5620.

• Storytime for ages 3-5, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays beginning Oct. 2, Youngwood Area Public Library, 17 S. Sixth St. Registration: 724-925-9350.

• Notre Dame Club of Greensburg/Uniontown and Saint Vincent College host annual Hesburgh Lecture, 7 p.m. Wednesday,; guest lecturer Dr. Karen E. Richman, director of Undergraduate Academic Programs, Institute for Latino Studies, University of Notre Dame; Fred Rogers Center, 300 Fraser-Purchase Road, Latrobe. Details: ndclubgu@alumni.nd.edu.

Fundraisers

• Car cruise to benefit Transverse Myelitis Association, 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Schramm Farms, 1002 Blank Road, Penn Township. Disc jockey, 50/50, Chinese auction, trivia, door prizes, corn mazes, hay rides. Vehicle registration: $5, dash plaques and goodie bags for first 100. Details: 724-744-7320 or schrammcarcruise@gmx.com.

• Franklin Regional volleyball will host Greensburg Salem with junior varsity game at 6:30 p.m.; varsity at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for the annual Dig Pink event to raise funds for breast cancer research; 3200 School Road, Murrysville. Boosters will raffle 4 tickets to a Steelers game, baskets, and sell Dig Pink T-shirts and pink concession items. Cost: $5, or $3 for students.

• Used book sale, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave. Details: 724-837-5620.

• Book sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg. Food truck by Passion Bakery and Catering of Latrobe. Details: stemma.org.

• Dinner and an evening with Edgar Allan Poe, dinner 5:30 p.m., Poe at 6 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 120 S. Church St. Cost: $25, or $15 for performance only. Details: 724-547-3850 or edgarallanpoemplibrary.brownpapertickets.com.

• Westmoreland Cultural Trust Runway Fashion Show, 6 p.m. with VIP experience, 7 p.m. runway show Oct. 17, Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. Cost: VIP Experience starting at $75, $55-$65 for regular admission. Details: 724-836-1123 or westmorelandculturaltrust.org.

Open house

• Westmoreland County Community College open house 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Youngwood Campus, 145 Pavilion Lane, and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Advanced Technology Center, 1001 Technology Drive, Mt. Pleasant. Details: 724-925-4077.

Special events

• Free concert series hosted by Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Well Strung (bluegrass); 7 p.m. The Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers (Americana), Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater, Twin Lakes Park, 194 Donohoe Road, Hempfield. Details: 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.

• Bullskin Opry, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Bullskin Grange Hall, 938 Pleasant Valley Road. Admission is free; donations accepted. Food will be available. New musicians welcome. Details: 724-455-3919.

• “Autumn in the Park” free concert featuring Chris Denem, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 7, South Greensburg Community Park, Huff and Spruce Streets. 50/50 raffle, food truck. Rain date Oct. 21.

• Westmoreland Choral Society will perform ‘Mass of Hope’ written by Joe Negri, the internationally acclaimed jazz legend and handyman on Mister Rogers Neighborhood, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7, Greater Latrobe High School, 131 High School Road. Cost: $15, or $5 for students. Tickets: westmorelandchoralsociety.com.

• Westmoreland Symphony Celebrates 50!, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. Tickets: $15-60. For tickets: 724-837-1850 or westmoreland symphony.org.

Church events

• Bingo, early bird at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Bartholomew Church Marian Hall, Route 119, Crabtree. Cost: $35. Details: 724-834-0709 or 724-837-0197.

• Meals:

— All-you-can-eat salad bar featuring homemade foods, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Christ’s Church, 145 N. Main St., Greensburg. Cost: $8

— Chicken and biscuits dinner hosted by Pleasant Grove United Methodist church, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown. Cost: $7, $3.50 for children 4-12 and free for under 4. Details: 724-593-2705.

— All-you-can-eat country breakfast, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, First United Church of Christ, 1008 Harrison City Export Road, Harrison City. Cost: $9, or $4 for ages 6-11; younger children eat free. Details: 724-744-2731.

• Annual bazaar of the Women’s Fellowship of the Ligonier Church of the Brethren, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Waterford Fire Hall off Route 271, Ligonier Township. Lunch and baked goods will be available.

• Auction extravaganza with live, silent and Chinese auctions, 7 p.m. Saturday, Community Church of Hecla, 537 Hecla Road, Southwest. Dinner at 5 p.m., auction at 7 p.m. Tickets: 724-837-0615 or 724-423-6194.

• Pet blessing service, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.

• Fall dinner auction, with dinner at 4 p.m., auction 6 p.m. Saturday, New Stanton Church, 612 S. Center Ave. Cost: $10, or $12 at the door; $7 for ages 3-12, and free for 2 and under. Details: 724-610-7641 or staff@newstantonchurch.com.

• Musical/mystery dinner theater “Happily Ever After,” with dinner at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 13, St. James Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria. Cost: $25, includes dinner and show. Details: 724-668-2829.

Submissions from nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations for Briefly Speaking and Club News can be emailed to features@tribweb.com, faxed to 724-838-5171 or mailed to 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601-1657. Submissions are due at least two weeks prior to the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee. Information: 724-836-4970.

