Police: Jeannette man exposed himself at Hempfield drive-in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette man is accused of indecent exposure at the Sonic drive-in restaurant along Route 30 in Hempfield.

Anthony James Monteparte, 40, masturbated in front of two restaurant employees on Sept. 12, state police said.

According to police, as Monteparte paid for a drive-through food order, he dropped the coins he’d received as change and asked a female employee to pick them up for him. When the worker went outside and gave him the coins, Monteparte had his pants down to his ankles and was masturbating and smiling, police said.

When the restaurant’s male manager went outside to give Monteparte his food, Monteparte again was masturbating, according to police.

Monteparte was identified by a state trooper who previously arrested him on a similar charge.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.