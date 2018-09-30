Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant fest brings glass heritage into focus

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
Chris Bell of Mount Pleasant, an assistant cutter with the local O’Rourke Glass and Crystal studio, uses a rotating stone wheel to etch deep cuts and create a decorative pattern in a bowl intended to hold a floral centerpiece. Bell demonstrated his skills Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at the Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival in Mount Pleasant Borough.
Friends react Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, as Summer Earnesty, 13, of Mount Pleasant, swings a hammer in an attempt to ring a bell at the CNL Shows game booth during the Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival in Mount Pleasant Borough. She was eventually successful and won an inflatable purple alien doll.
Yvonne States, left, and her granddaughter Ryeley States, 5, both of Punxsutawney, play checkers on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, using an old-fashioned wooden game board and pieces. They are sitting on the front porch of a restored 1786 log cabin that houses the Mount Pleasant Area Historical Society in the Old Town area of the Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival in Mount Pleasant Borough.
Mark Haas of Smithfield, Fayette County, inspects a sample of optic crystal Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in the booth of O’Rourke Glass and Crystal at the Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival in Mount Pleasant Borough.
Sienna Bailey, 5, of Mount Pleasant Borough colors a drawing of a tree in the kids’ craft area Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at the Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival in the borough.
Moon Township glass artist Dan Sullivan uses a torch to shape a glass pendant Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at the Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival in Mount Pleasant Borough.
Moon Township glass artist Dan Sullivan uses a metal implement to smooth the edges of a red-hot suspension ring atop an organic-shaped glass pendant Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at the Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival in Mount Pleasant Borough.
The annual Mount Pleasant Glass and Ethnic Festival concluded its three-day run Sunday with a lineup that included a talent show, cloggers, a juggler and Civil War-era music.

The event debuted in 1986. It celebrates the town’s legacy of glass-making and included several glass artists demonstrating their skills and offering their polished creations for sale.

Games, ethnic foods and kids’ crafts provided additional diversion and delights for attendees.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

