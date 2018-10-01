Green space to buffer Elliott Group's testing site in Jeannette; public hearing planned for Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A proposed testing site that Elliott Group plans to build at the former Jeannette Glass property would be surrounded by a good amount of green space, according to an application filed with the city.

Trees, shrubs and landscape mounds are proposed to soften the view of the cryogenic pump test stand that could be built in the city’s downtown area, company officials said in the application.

A public hearing before the planning commission will be held Wednesday. Elliott officials are expected to detail preliminary plans in their bid to secure approval to use the 13.8-acre property on a conditional basis.

Commission members will make a recommendation to council, which could vote on the request Oct. 11.

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. in March approved a resolution authorizing the sale of the property to Elliott Group for $600,000. Elliott officials have not commented publicly, but the application states that the company intends to buy the property as long as certain conditions are met, including various project permits.

A $6 million remediation and redevelopment project at the former glass production site finished this summer.

Details about Elliott’s proposal included in the application state that 20 full-time employees will work three shifts at the site along Bullitt Avenue. Eight buildings are planned on the four-acre site. They would be used for product testing, office and controls and to house equipment.

A security fence will surround the property, and lighting will be shielded and directed away from nearby homes. Air emissions will be monitored and noise control measures will be taken, the application states.

If the agreement is approved, Elliott plans to use the property to test cryogenic pumps and expanders for the liquefied natural gas industry. Those pumps and expanders would be manufactured at Elliott’s U.S. headquarters in Jeannette, meaning the proposed facility would support 110 other jobs about 1.5 miles away.

Site plans show trees and other green space abutting Bullitt Avenue and South Sixth Street, with facility buildings closer to the rear of the property. Company officials anticipate an average of six to eight trucks coming through the site daily.

The Elliott Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Tokyo-based Ebara Corp., supplies compressors and turbines for liquefied natural gas plants.

City officials in May approved heavy manufacturing as a conditional use for the property that the IDC bought for $305,000 at a 2012 tax sale.

After the 2012 purchase, county officials faced years of legal challenges from the previous owner, Abraham Zion of New York. He paid $4 million for the old factory in 1983. The state Supreme Court upheld the IDC sale, and the parties reached a settlement in 2016, the year Zion died.

Officials last year broke ground on the redevelopment project, which has been funded by state and local dollars.

Rusted buildings and hazardous remnants of glass making have been replaced with clean, fresh soil.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.